Netflix confirms gaming foray as Disney chips away its dominance
In a first, Saudi women soldiers stand guard during Haj pilgrimage

They are dressed in military khaki uniform, with a hip-length jacket, loose trousers and a black beret over a veil covering their hair.

Saudi Arabia | Saudi Arabia women | Haj

Press Trust of India 

A Saudi police female officer stands guard as pilgrims perform final Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo
A Saudi police female officer stands guard as pilgrims perform final Tawaf during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

The first group of Saudi women soldiers are helping secure the haj annual pilgrimage at islam’s holiest sites.

Since April, dozens of female soldiers have become part of the security services that monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birth places of Islam.

First Published: Thu, July 22 2021. 00:07 IST

