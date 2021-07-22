In a first, Saudi women soldiers stand guard during Haj pilgrimage

-
ALSO READ
All applications for Haj 2021 cancelled: Haj Committee of India
2021 Hajj will depend on Saudi Arabia govt's decision: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pilgrimage in a pandemic: lessons from Mecca on containing Covid-19
Saudi Arabia's listed firms to cut payouts for Prince's $1.3-trn plan
Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices for Asia as virus hits India demand
-
Since April, dozens of female soldiers have become part of the security services that monitor pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, the birth places of Islam.
They are dressed in military khaki uniform, with a hip-length jacket, loose trousers and a black beret over a veil covering their hair.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU