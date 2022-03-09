In raft of new sanctions, UK can now detain Russian aircraft: Foreign Secy

The has announced a raft of new sanctions affecting Russian aircraft and exports of space and aviation technology.

The measures, which were announced by the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, will give the government powers to detain Russian aircraft in the and make it a criminal offence to fly or land them in the country, the BBC reported.

Truss said the changes would inflict further "economic pain on and those close to the Kremlin".

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK was going a step further by "making it a criminal offence for Russian aircraft to operate in UK airspace".

BBC Newsnight political editor Nick Watt explained the move was not intended to target Russian-owned craft, which are already banned from flying to the UK.

Instead, he said they would address the "grey area" of private jets which are registered in a third country being chartered by wealthy Russians.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)