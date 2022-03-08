After inading Ukraine, Russia becomes world's most sanctioned country

-
Due to its war on Ukraine, Russia has become the most sanctioned in the world, according to a New York-based sanctions watchlist site.
Castellum.AI said that sanctions were first imposed by the US and its allies on Russia on February 22 a day after President Vladimir Putin declared the two Ukrainian rebel regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent states".
After Russia announced its military operations against Russia on February 24, hundreds more sanctions followed.
The site said that 2,754 sanctions were already in place against Russia before February 22 and 2,778 additional were imposed in the days following the assault, bringing the total to 5,532.
Russia's number now outranks Iran's 3,616 sanctions, displacing Tehran from the top position, reports the BBC citing Castellum.AI as saying.
According to the site, the countries and regions targeting Russia with sanctions are Switzerland (568), the European Union (518), Canada (454), Australia (413), the US (243), the UK (35) and Japan (35).
Countries across the world are putting sanctions on Russia in an effort to stop the invasion of Ukraine.
