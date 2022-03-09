Russian FM Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart to meet in Turkey

-
ALSO READ
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid rising tensions over Ukraine
Ukraine foreign minister to meet Russian counterpart amid soaring tensions
Moscow hopes for serious response to its security proposals: Russian FM
'Minister No': Russian FM Sergei Lavrov embodies Moscow's steely posture
Evacuation stalls amid heavy Russian shelling in cities: Ukraine
-
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba will meet in Turkey on Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Wednesday.
This will represent the first meeting between the two leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the BBC reported.
Lavrov will be attending an international diplomatic forum in Antalya, and his "contact" with Kuleba is planned to take place there, Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti quoted Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying on Wednesday morning.
The meeting was proposed by Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who had proposed holding it in a trilateral format with him, Kuleba and Lavrov at the table.
It has been reported that the meeting will take place on Thursday, while the diplomatic forum is scheduled to take place on Friday.
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have so far proven challenging, with no concrete agreement reached as yet.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU