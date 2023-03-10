JUST IN
In European Union's inflation crisis, the humble egg takes the cake

The humble egg has become a star performer for all the wrong reasons as inflation has hit households across the European Union extremely hard over the year

Topics
European Union | Inflation rise | eggs

AP  |  Brussels 

The humble egg has become a star performer for all the wrong reasons as inflation has hit households across the European Union extremely hard over the year.

The EU's statistical agency Eurostat announced Friday that the average price of an egg that important staple for poor families and gourmet cooks alike had risen by 30 per cent over the year to January 2023, becoming a symbol of how the cost of living has hit everyone in the 27-nation bloc.

Even if the latest inflation figures show that annual inflation in the 20-nation eurozone has started to decline to 8.5 per cent in February, the sector of food, alcohol and tobacco continued to rise and stood at 15 per cent.

And then, eggs outperform just about all. Two years ago, egg inflation still stood at a lean 1 per cent, rising to 7 per cent the year after before reaching 30 per cent in February.

Egg prices were whipped up the most in the Czech Republic, rising 85 per cent over the year, followed closely by two other central European nations Hungary (80 per cent) and Slovakia (79 per cent). Germany and Luxembourg stood at the other end, with both experiencing a relatively lower increase of 18 per cent.

In the United States, egg prices have surged over the past year because of the ongoing bird flu outbreak and the highest inflation in decades. The national average retail price of a dozen eggs hit USD 4.25 in December, up from USD 1.79 a year earlier, according to the latest government data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 21:50 IST

