India-assisted Mangdechhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan wins award

India-assisted Mangdechhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan has been awarded the prestigious Brunel Medal for excellence in civil engineering by the UK-based Institute of Civil Engineers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 720 MW project on August 17 last year during his visit to Bhutan.
The run-of-river power plant, built on the Mangdechhu River in Trongsa Dzongkhag district of central Bhutan at a cost of Rs 4,500-crore, is seen as a symbol of friendship between the two countries.
The awards committee of the UK-based Institute of Civil Engineers conferred the prestigious Brunel Medal on the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project' authority, officials said.
The Mangdechhu project was funded by India through a 70 per cent loan and a 30 per cent grant.
The Mangdechhu power plant was developed by the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Authority, which was jointly constituted by the Indian and the Bhutanese governments.
Most of the electricity generated by the plant meets the energy requirements of Bhutan and the surplus electricity is exported to India.
The construction of the plant began in 2012 and was completed in seven years, officials said.
India-assisted hydropower projects in Bhutan are an example of win-win cooperation, providing a reliable source of inexpensive and clean electricity to India and generating export revenue for Bhutan, said an official.
