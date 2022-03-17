India at UNSC calls for elections in Libya, hopes issues resolve peacefully

-
ALSO READ
UNSC fails to adopt resolution on climate after Russia casts veto
India at UN reiterates for peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestine issue
India at UN stresses women's participation in public life, promotes peace
India votes against UNSC draft resolution to securitise climate action
India at UNSC asks Pakistan to vacate all illegally occupied areas of J&K
-
At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in Libya, R. Madhu Sudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations reiterated the imperative for holding the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the North African country at the earliest.
Noting with concern the recent developments and political disagreements in Libya, Sudan said India hopes that all outstanding political issues could be resolved peacefully by the parties concerned, keeping the larger interests of the Libyan people in mind.
Moreover, he appreciated the efforts of the UN to form a Joint Committee of representatives from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to decide on the constitutional basis for holding elections.
"Security challenges remain serious in Libya, including reported mobilization of armed groups in and around Tripoli. Priority right now must be to ensure that elections are held at the earliest in a free, fair, inclusive and credible manner," said the Counsellor.
He highlighted that there should be a clear message against the violence of all forms that could undermine the progress achieved since 2020. "Sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Libya need to be safeguarded. The political process must be fully Libyan-led and Libyan-owned with no imposition or external interference," he added.
Furthermore, he emphasized the need for concrete progress in the full and complete withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries.
"Important for the international community to focus its attention on the threat of terrorism in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region. It is critical for the Security Council to focus and act upon the growing threat of terrorism in Africa," said the counsellor on terrorism in the region.
The Libyan House of Representatives, the country's parliament, on March 1, granted confidence to a new government to replace the government led by Dbeibah. The new government was sworn in on March 3.
The House of Representatives withdrew confidence from Dbeibah's government in September 2021 and kept it as a caretaker government.
On February 10, it unanimously voted to appoint Fathi Bashagha as the new Prime Minister.
However, Dbeibah said his government would remain in office until an elected government is established. On February 21, he announced a plan to hold general elections in June. Dbeibah's government accused the House of Representatives of approving the new government "without achieving quorum" during the session, confirming that it would continue to work and prepare for elections in June.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU