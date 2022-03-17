India at UNSC calls for elections in Libya, hopes issues resolve peacefully

At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in Libya, R. Madhu Sudan, Counsellor at Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations reiterated the imperative for holding the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the North African country at the earliest.

Noting with concern the recent developments and political disagreements in Libya, Sudan said India hopes that all outstanding political issues could be resolved peacefully by the parties concerned, keeping the larger interests of the Libyan people in mind.

Moreover, he appreciated the efforts of the UN to form a Joint Committee of representatives from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State to decide on the constitutional basis for holding elections.

"Security challenges remain serious in Libya, including reported mobilization of armed groups in and around Tripoli. Priority right now must be to ensure that elections are held at the earliest in a free, fair, inclusive and credible manner," said the Counsellor.

He highlighted that there should be a clear message against the violence of all forms that could undermine the progress achieved since 2020. "Sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of need to be safeguarded. The political process must be fully Libyan-led and Libyan-owned with no imposition or external interference," he added.

Furthermore, he emphasized the need for concrete progress in the full and complete withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries.

"Important for the community to focus its attention on the threat of terrorism in Africa, particularly in the Sahel region. It is critical for the Security Council to focus and act upon the growing threat of terrorism in Africa," said the counsellor on terrorism in the region.

The Libyan House of Representatives, the country's parliament, on March 1, granted confidence to a new government to replace the government led by Dbeibah. The new government was sworn in on March 3.

The House of Representatives withdrew confidence from Dbeibah's government in September 2021 and kept it as a caretaker government.

On February 10, it unanimously voted to appoint Fathi Bashagha as the new Prime Minister.

However, Dbeibah said his government would remain in office until an elected government is established. On February 21, he announced a plan to hold general elections in June. Dbeibah's government accused the House of Representatives of approving the new government "without achieving quorum" during the session, confirming that it would continue to work and prepare for elections in June.

