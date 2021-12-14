UNSC fails to adopt resolution on climate after Russia casts veto

-
ALSO READ
India votes against UNSC draft resolution to securitise climate action
India at UNSC asks Pakistan to vacate all illegally occupied areas of J&K
UNSC resolution should guide world's response to Afghan crisis: India
UNSC adopts resolution on protection of education in armed conflict
CoC resolution plan can't be modified or withdrawn: Supreme Court
-
The UN Security Council on Monday did not adopt a draft resolution on climate change after its permanent member Russia cast a veto, Niger Permanent Representative to the United Nations Abdou Abarry said after the vote.
"The draft resolution has not been adopted owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council," Abarry, who presides with the UN Security Council during the month of December, said.
India voted against the resolution and China abstained from voting.
The draft resolution, co-sponsored by Ireland and Niger, said the adverse effects of climate change can exacerbate vulnerable situations or contribute to future violence, conflicts and instability, presenting "a key risk" to international peace and security.
The document sought to request the UN Secretary-General to integrate climate security risk "as a central component" into the United Nations' conflict-prevention strategies aiming to reduce the risk of conflict relapse due to harmful effects of climate change.
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenezia said his country could not support the draft because Moscow was against creating a new area of UN Security Council's work that establishes a generic, automatic connection between climate change and global security.
"Positioning climate change as a threat to international security diverts the council's attention from genuine, deep-rooted reasons of conflict in the countries on the Council's agenda," Nebenzia said. "This is convenient for those countries that are actively helping these conflicts to come into being or who have waged military activities in diversion from the Security Council's mandate or simply don't want to provide the necessary help to developing countries."
Nebenzia also said that nations which present climate change as a source of political instability prefer to neglect the negative consequences of military activities on the environment, including the loss of biodiversity, deforestation and soil pollution in conflict-affected areas.
In addition, the draft resolution failed to seek to help countries to work on specific situations and, instead, took a generic approach to the issue of climate, despite the principles of the United Nations' Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Nebenzia also said.
"It is particularly sad to see this attempt to shove in this draft resolution when there's a clear lack of consensus among the members of the Security Council now when countries are trying to agree on how to implement the Paris Agreement in Glasgow, and also on measures that really are necessary to fight climate change," Nebenzia added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU