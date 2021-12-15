India, Brazil hold bilateral talks on United Nations-related issues

and held bilateral consultations on United Nations-related issues at the Director-General level here.

The Brazilian delegation was led by Adriano Silva Pucci, Director of the Department of at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation along with officials from the Embassy of in Brasilia.

Earlier, congratulated for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2022-23 term and welcomed its concurrent tenure with India for the year 2022. As leading voices of the developing world, both sides appreciated the convergences on multilateral issues, including with respect to a wide range of themes on the UNSC agenda.

Further, both sides shared their respective priorities during their UNSC tenure. In keeping with the bilateral Strategic Partnership, they agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in particular on their shared commitment to reformed multilateralism.

It's expected that India and Brazil will continue their dialogue on the UN reform also.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)