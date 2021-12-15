India, Brazil hold bilateral talks on United Nations-related issues

-
ALSO READ
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
China attacks US at bilateral talks; hands over list of demands
Jaishankar discusses potential of bilateral ties with Israeli leadership
India and Pakistan need to work together to resolve bilateral issues: US
India, UAE plan to lift bilateral trade to $100 bn in 5 years via new pact
-
India and Brazil held bilateral consultations on United Nations-related issues at the Director-General level here.
The Brazilian delegation was led by Adriano Silva Pucci, Director of the Department of United Nations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil. Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UNP & Summits) led the Indian delegation along with officials from the Embassy of India in Brasilia.
Earlier, India congratulated Brazil for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2022-23 term and welcomed its concurrent tenure with India for the year 2022. As leading voices of the developing world, both sides appreciated the convergences on multilateral issues, including with respect to a wide range of themes on the UNSC agenda.
Further, both sides shared their respective priorities during their UNSC tenure. In keeping with the bilateral Strategic Partnership, they agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in particular on their shared commitment to reformed multilateralism.
It's expected that India and Brazil will continue their dialogue on the UN reform also.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU