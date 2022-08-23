India committed to importing 2.6 mn tonnes of palm oil products: Indonesia

-
-
India is committed to importing 2.6 million tonnes of palm oil products worth $3.16 billion, Indonesia's trade minister said in a statement on Tuesday.
The commitment was part of dozens of deals Indonesia's trade minister signed during a recent visit to India, the statement said, without providing details about the period for the palm oil exports.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
