India condoles tragic loss of lives in blast in Turkey's Istanbul

India on Sunday conveyed its "deepest condolences" to the government and people of over the "tragic loss of lives" in a blast in .

According to reports, the bomb exploded at a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and wounding dozens.

"India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Trkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)