Imran says 'no question' of any deal with Pak govt as stalemate continues

-
ALSO READ
Pak PM Imran Khan meets Russian President Putin amidst Ukraine conflict
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of being corrupt, asks him to reveal income
Pakistan: Ahead of no trust vote, Imran Khan's PTI leadership 'dented'
Shehbaz Sharif govt to check ex-PM Imran Khan's assets and income
Imran Khan's subsidies to destroy Pak's economy for next administration
-
After several hours of political drama and chaos across Pakistan in the wake of PTI's much-anticipated 'Azadi March', the federal government and PTI have both refuted claims of striking an agreement, the media reported.
Following the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the two sides engaged in dialogue, however, no breakthrough was reported between the two. According to Geo News, the talks between the government and PTI continued for two-and-half hours, Geo News reported.
Pakistan Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that no agreement has been reached between the federal government and PTI. She said news of negotiations and an agreement between the government and PTI is "baseless".
Political tensions are at an all-time high in Pakistan with all eyes on Islamabad as the city braced itself for the arrival of PTI workers and leaders heading towards the federal capital for the party's Azadi March despite the government's instructions not to.
So far, the day has been filled with political drama. Lahore turned into a battleground as multiple scuffles took place between the police and PTI marchers as the latter tried to wriggle out of the barricades placed on their way, Geo News reported.
Law enforcement was on high alert and the government has given instructions to take "all possible measures" to stop the PTI's 'Azadi March'.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the march, which he has said will be the "biggest" in Pakistan's political history, while Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah will address the public shortly over the ongoing situation.
In order to restrain Lahore's rally from entering Islamabad, the police tried to arrest former energy minister and senior PTI leader Hammad Azhar; however, party workers managed to save him.
--IANS
san/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU