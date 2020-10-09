India, Nepal discuss increased flight connectivity and tourism circuits

-
ALSO READ
Fighting Covid: Nepal to resume domestic flight operations from Sept 21
Indian envoy, Nepal foreign secretary to hold talks on August 17: Report
Nepal PM Oli calls up Modi; greets people of India on Independence Day
India, Nepal to hold talks under 'oversight mechanism' on August 17: MEA
India, Nepal discuss reconstruction projects at virtual meetings
-
Nepal's Culture and Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai met Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday and discussed ways to promote tourism in both countries, including increased flights to remote locations and revival of historically important tourism circuits.
Kwatra, who was appointed India's envoy to Nepal earlier this year, met Minister Bhattarai at the Tourism Office here on Friday.
Bhattarai told Kwatra that enhanced air connectivity would boost tourism in both countries. Nepal had earlier sent a letter to the Indian authorities regarding new air-gateways to Bhairahawa, Nepalgunj and Mahendranagar.
In the meeting on Friday, resumption of flights between Kathmandu and Indian cities -- currently under suspension due to COVID-19 outbreak -- was also discussed.
The two sides said 'Ramayana Circuit' concept must be implemented at the earliest, as part of which travel itineraries would cover historically important religious sites in India and Nepal.
Pashupatinath, Lumbini and Janakpur are religious tourism destinations of note which do not fall under the 'Ramayana Circuit', said Bhattarai, who also heads Nepal's tourism ministry.
Ambassador Kwatra told the minister that the Indian government looks forward to developing religious sites in Nepal and pledged assistance to revive the tourism sector in the country which is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
Sources said the meeting ended on a positive note but no final decision was taken.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU