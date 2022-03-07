India's representative at Ramallah Mukul Arya found dead in embassy

-
India's Representative at Ramallah, Mukul Arya, was found dead inside the Indian embassy in Palestine, local media reported on Sunday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that expressed deep shock over the passing away of Mukul Arya.
"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," Jaishankar tweeted.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the Indian ambassador died at his workplace in Ramallah. They have established contacts with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to complete the arrangements for transporting the body to India.
The story is still developing and more information is awaited in this regard.
