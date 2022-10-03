JUST IN
Former UN official held for over 6 years in Iran allowed to leave: Report
Business Standard

India seeks action against 'hate crime' at Canada's Bhagavad Gita Park

Condemning strongly the "hate crime" at a park named after the Bhagavad Gita in Canada, India urged authorities to take prompt action

Topics
Canada | India-Canada | Hate Crimes

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Shri Bhagavad Gita, Canada
Shri Bhagavad Gita Park, Canada

Condemning strongly the "hate crime" at a park named after the Bhagavad Gita in Canada, India urged authorities to take prompt action.

"We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators," High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet.

A sign with the park's name was allegedly vandalised and officials have ordered a probe, said city Mayor Patrick Brown, who confirmed the incident on Twitter. Condemning the incident, Brown said, "We have zero tolerance for this."

He also said that the matter has now been flagged to Peel Regional Police for further investigation, adding that the Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.

--IANS

shs/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 09:23 IST

