India seeks action against 'hate crime' at Canada's Bhagavad Gita Park

-
ALSO READ
India condemns 'hate crime' at Bhagavad Gita Park in Canada, seeks action
MEA issues advisory for Indians in Canada amid rising hate crimes
FIR lodged against some people for hate messages on social media in Delhi
Delhi Police to issue notices to social media entities over hate remarks
A 26-year-old sex-crime fighter is taking South Korean politics by storm
-
Condemning strongly the "hate crime" at a park named after the Bhagavad Gita in Canada, India urged authorities to take prompt action.
"We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators," High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet.
A sign with the park's name was allegedly vandalised and officials have ordered a probe, said city Mayor Patrick Brown, who confirmed the incident on Twitter. Condemning the incident, Brown said, "We have zero tolerance for this."
He also said that the matter has now been flagged to Peel Regional Police for further investigation, adding that the Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.
--IANS
shs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 09:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU