India-US strategic partnership grounded in shared commitment: White House

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea.

The strategic partnership between the US and India is grounded in our shared commitment to the advancement of free and open Indo-Pacific region, the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during her daily news conference.

We consult closely with India on regional developments, but I'm just not going to comment on any diplomatic discussions, she said in response to a question.

