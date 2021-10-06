India-US ties have seen 'very steady growth' in past few years: FS Shringla

-
ALSO READ
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
Chinese FM Wang commends India's efforts to further BRICS cooperation
BRICS for partnership in strengthening agro-biodiversity for food security
Jaishankar to visit Tajikistan for SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet
-
The relationship between India and the United States has seen "very steady growth" in both in substance pace and momentum in past few years, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday.
"From past few decades, more in past few years, our relationship has seen very very steady growth in both in substance pace and momentum," Shringla said during a meeting with visiting US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman.
The US official arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to review India-US bilateral agenda and discuss regional and global issues.
During her visit from October 5-7, she will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Meanwhile, Sherman said that India and US partnership is rooted in "our shared values".
"The partnership between India and United States is rooted in our shared values. We are both homes to innovators and entrepreneurs. We are both believers in the free, open, interconnected and resilient Indo-Pacific region," Sherman said during a meeting with Shringla.
"And we both know that the best way to preserve peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world is by upholding and strengthing the rules-based international order," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU