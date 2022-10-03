JUST IN
65 Ugandan health workers quarantined for 21 days amid Ebola outbreak

At least 65 health workers in Uganda have been put under quarantine after getting in contact with Ebola cases, a ministry of health spokesperson said

IANS  |  Kampala 

New Ebola virus may cause disease in humans

At least 65 health workers in Uganda have been put under quarantine after getting in contact with Ebola cases, a ministry of health spokesperson said.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, Ministry of Health spokesperson told Xinhua news agency by telephone that some of the affected workers would stay home for 21 days.

"We are monitoring them for 21 days. We believe they got in contact with suspected cases of Ebola," Ainebyoona said.

"They are in isolation but in their homes. But the situation is under control," he added.

This comes after one doctor, a Tanzanian national on Saturday died of Ebola in the western Ugandan district of Kabarole.

The Ebola outbreak in Uganda was announced on September 20, after a 24-year-old male adult tested positive.

The ministry of health said by September 30, the country had registered 38 confirmed cases and 8 deaths as a result of Ebola.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 07:38 IST

