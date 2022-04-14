Paytm becomes official digital payments partner for PMs' museum

-
Paytm owner One97 Communications on Thursday said it has become an official digital payments partner for the prime ministers' museum in the national capital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since independence.
At the inauguration, Modi was the first person to buy the ticket through Paytm electronic data capture machine, the company said in a statement.
The museum will open for public from next week.
The museum tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the Prime Minister's office had said earlier.
As the official partner for the museum, Paytm is offering its payment gateway, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) machines and QR code payment options to make way for superfast, convenient and secure transactions.
"We are excited to be the official digital payments partner at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which marks a tribute to the prime ministers of India and their contribution to the country. With Paytm's payment options, users visiting the museum will have the convenience of buying tickets digitally in a safe and secure manner," a Paytm spokesperson said.
With Paytm payment gateway, EDC and QR code, users will have the flexibility to pay through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, BHIM UPI, netbanking, debit and credit cards etc, the company said.
