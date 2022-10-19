JUST IN
Indian Embassy in Ukraine advises citizens to leave war-torn nation

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine advised all Indian citizens, including students, to leave the war-torn nation at the earliest by available means, due to "deteriorating security situation" there

Topics
Indian embassy | Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ukraine, Russia Ukraine conflict
Photo: Bloomberg

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday advised all Indian citizens, including students, to leave the war-torn nation at the earliest by available means, due to "deteriorating security situation" there.

The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy, also warns citizens against travelling to the war-ravaged nation due to "escalation of hostilities across Ukraine".

Ukraine was attacked by Russia in February this year and the war has escalated in the last eight months, with Russia having bombed several of its major cities.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 23:32 IST

