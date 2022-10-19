Indian Embassy in Ukraine advises citizens to leave war-torn nation

-
ALSO READ
India delivers 13th batch of medical assistance to war-torn Afghanistan
US urges its citizens to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian attacks
Greece Embassy hires staff to handle 'exceptionally high' visa demand
Ukrainian, Romanian PMs discuss support strategies for war-torn Ukraine
President Zelensky meets French FM to seek support for war-torn Ukraine
-
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday advised all Indian citizens, including students, to leave the war-torn nation at the earliest by available means, due to "deteriorating security situation" there.
The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy, also warns citizens against travelling to the war-ravaged nation due to "escalation of hostilities across Ukraine".
Ukraine was attacked by Russia in February this year and the war has escalated in the last eight months, with Russia having bombed several of its major cities.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 23:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU