Indian firms take part in exhibition in Nepal to promote bilateral trade

Around 50 Indian companies are taking part in a three-day business exhibition in Nepal, aimed to promote Brand India and enhance bilateral trade and investment by creating awareness about trade opportunities available on both sides.
The December 21-23 Enterprise India 2022 is being held at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall in Kathmandu.
Namgya Khampa, Chargs d'Affaires, Indian Embassy, opened the exhibition and interacted with the Indian and Nepali companies participating in the event.
"She also encouraged the organisers to explore B2B partnerships with Nepali entrepreneurs in order to strengthen commercial ties between the two countries," according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy on Wednesday.
The event is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.
"The exhibition aims to promote Brand India and enhance bilateral trade and investment by creating awareness on business opportunities available on both sides," it said.
The exhibition also aims to facilitate joint ventures, technology transfer, marketing arrangements as well as people-to-people contacts between the two countries, it said.
Around 50 Indian companies representing multiple sectors are showcasing their products and services at the exhibition, which is also witnessing participation from Nepali businesses and traders.
