Indonesia postpones $252 Komodo Island entry fee after operators' strike

-
ALSO READ
Intel announces Arc A-series discrete GPUs for laptops, desktops' to follow
Shell smashes record again with $11.5-bn Q2 profit, announces $6-bn buyback
Japan says disputed islands ''illegally occupied by Russia''
New Zealand extends troop deployments to Solomon Islands till May 2023
Shell agrees to buy Solenergi Power from UK-based Actis for $1.55 bn
-
Indonesia has postponed a steep increase to the entry fee for Komodo Island, home to the giant lizards known as Komodo dragons, following a strike by tourism operators.
The annual membership fee of 3.75 million rupiah ($252) will instead be imposed in January 2023, Gusti Hendriyani, spokesperson for the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, said on Tuesday.
"The postponement is in line with public aspirations," she said.
Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno said the strike was called off following dialogue between local government officials and protesters.
Tourism operators and workers in Labuan Bajo, the town on Flores island where most visitors to Komodo stay, declared a one-month strike on August 1, the same day authorities imposed the new fee.
Previously, domestic visitors were charged $5 per entry and foreigners had to pay $10, but no single-entry option was offered under the new pricing.
The government is aiming to limit visitors as part of conservation efforts, but tourism operators had called for the old price structure be restored, saying the new fee was killing their business as many prospective tourists cancelled bookings.
Listed by National Geographic as one of the world's top 10 destinations, Komodo National Park is home to more than 5,000 rare giant lizards.
The government first floated the idea of limiting access to Komodo island in 2018.
The island typically takes in over 10,000 visitors per month.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said last year that the Komodo dragon is increasingly threatened by the impacts of climate change.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU