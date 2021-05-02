Indonesia's economy to grow by 3.7% in 2021, 5.2% in 2022: World Bank

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan mourns death of Kashmiri separatist leader Geelani in Srinagar
Indonesia reports 38,679 new Covid cases in a day; tally reaches 3,166,505
Indonesia's Covid-19 surge has nervy traders recalling India stock rebound
Indonesia prison fire kills at least 41 drug inmates, injuring 39
China told Indonesia to stop drilling for oil, natural gas during standoff
-
The World Bank has estimated that Indonesia's economy would grow by 3.7 per cent in 2021 and by 5.2 per cent in 2022, if there would be no other severe waves of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and the country's vaccination rate continues to be high.
The World Bank sees Indonesia's economy continuing to recover with various sources of growth, the global lender's leading economist for Indonesia and Timor Leste, Habib Rab, said at a virtual launching of a report on Jakarta's economic prospect.
However, inflation was expected to increase in the next few months and may reach 2.2 per cent in 2022, he said, adding that Indonesia can be different from the global trend in which inflation would soar to a high level.
With this positive outlook, there is still a lot of uncertainty and risks of the long-term impact of Covid-19 for Indonesia, such as an increase in unemployment, a decrease in investment, and a decline in potential growth, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU