Inflation rate in Portugal accelerated to 9.3% in Sept, highest in 30 yrs

IANS  |  Lisbon 

inflation

The inflation rate in Portugal accelerated to 9.3 per cent in September, the highest since October 1992, the National Statistics Institute said.

The result represents a rise of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, Xinhua news agency quoted the statistics office as saying.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, rose to 6.9 per cent in September, up from 6.5 per cent the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.2 per cent in September, up from a 0.9 per cent month-on-month rise in August.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 12:14 IST

`
