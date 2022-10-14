Inflation rate in Portugal accelerated to 9.3% in Sept, highest in 30 yrs

-
ALSO READ
Israel's inflation rate hits 5.2% as fruits prices hike; highest since 2008
Chronic Covid patients can trigger more lethal variants: WHO Study
France's GDP bounces back in Q2 after negative Q1 owing to foreign trade
Greek PM announces more measures to tackle energy crisis, inflation
Data puts Turkey's annual inflation rate at 73.5%, at a 24-year high
-
The inflation rate in Portugal accelerated to 9.3 per cent in September, the highest since October 1992, the National Statistics Institute said.
The result represents a rise of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, Xinhua news agency quoted the statistics office as saying.
The annual core inflation rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, rose to 6.9 per cent in September, up from 6.5 per cent the previous month.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.2 per cent in September, up from a 0.9 per cent month-on-month rise in August.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 12:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU