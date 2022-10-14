Inflation rate in Portugal accelerated to 9.3% in Sept, highest in 30 yrs

The rate in accelerated to 9.3 per cent in September, the highest since October 1992, the National Statistics Institute said.

The result represents a rise of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, Xinhua news agency quoted the statistics office as saying.

The annual core rate, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products, rose to 6.9 per cent in September, up from 6.5 per cent the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.2 per cent in September, up from a 0.9 per cent month-on-month rise in August.

