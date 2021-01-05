Insurer Centene to buy Magellan in $2.2 billion mental health push

-
ALSO READ
NIMHANS releases guidelines for health workers' mental health needs
India's patchy mental healthcare system failing to deliver during pandemic
Ratan Tata-backed Urban Co starts unlimited mental health leave for staff
Covid-19: Insurance industry seeks central repository for data sharing
Urban Company introduces unlimited mental health leave for workers
-
By Manas Mishra, Dania Nadeem and Rebecca Spalding
(Reuters) -Health insurer Centene Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy Magellan Health Inc in a $2.2 billion deal including debt, looking to build up its mental health services as more Americans struggle with COVID-19-related behavioral and anxiety issues.
Centene has offered $95 per share in cash, a 14.7% premium to the pharmacy benefits manager's Thursday closing price.
Shares of Magellan Health, which also provides mental health services to patients with serious mental illness, autism and opioid and substance use, were up 13.1% at $93.70 on Monday afternoon on the Nasdaq.
The move by Centene to expand mental health support comes as more than two out of five Americans are struggling with mental or behavioral health issues associated with the pandemic, the company said.
"I was thinking about it long before the pandemic, the pandemic just emphasized it," said Centene Chairman, President and Chief Executive Michael Neidorff.
Magellan's divestiture of a business unit earlier this year that was similar to Centene's was the catalyst that allowed a deal to move forward, Neidorff said.
Centene's patients, after being diagnosed with a serious illness, such as cancer, would benefit from having increased access to mental health care, Neidorff added.
The deal will add 2 million pharmacy benefit members and 16 million medical pharmacy members to Centene's portfolio, the company said.
It would also bring to Centene 18 million third-party customers of specialty health services, which includes physical medicine and rehabilitation to people with disabilities.
There has been a wave of healthcare industry consolidation in recent years between insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, driven by pressure from governments and large corporations to lower soaring medical costs.
Large deals include CVS Health Corp's $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp's $52 billion deal to buy PBM Express Scripts Holding Co.
Centene and Magellan Health expect to complete the transaction in the second half of 2021.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru and Rebecca Spalding in New YorkEditing by Arun Koyyur and Matthew Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU