Carl Icahn sells over half his Herbalife stake for $600 million: Report

-
ALSO READ
Activist investor Carl Icahn brings son back, lays out succession plan
Big short: How Carl Icahn made $1.3 bn as malls closed down due to Covid-19
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei quits ahead of OnePlus 8T launch: Report
Unilever to halve food waste, double items delivering positive nutrition
Child nutrition: India may be reversing decades of progress, show govt data
-
(Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn has sold more than half his stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for $600 million and is planning to give up the five seats on the company's board held by his representatives, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Icahn, who had a 15.5% stake in Herbalife as of Sept. 30, sold about 10% back to the company in recent days, the newspaper reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
That has left him with a roughly 6% stake, worth $400 million, in the multi-level marketing company, whose products include dietary supplements, according to the report https://on.wsj.com/3b4a4UR.
Representatives for Icahn and Herbalife did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Sunday.
Icahn began buying Herbalife shares in 2013 while extolling the company and had since been its largest shareholder.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU