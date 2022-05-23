International military activity increasing in Arctic regions: Russia

Russian Ambassador-at-large for Arctic Cooperation Nikolay Korchunov told Sputnik on Sunday that the Arctic region has turned into an theater of military operations since and applied for membership.

Helsinki and Stockholm handed over their applications for membership to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

"We are seeing an increase in military activity in polar latitudes. There is the internationalization of military activities. The transformation of the Arctic region into an theater of military operations is, of course, a very disturbing trend. We cannot but be concerned about this," Korchunov said, commenting on the accession of and to NATO.

"The policy of non-alignment to military alliances, the traditional policy of and Finland, has long provided a solid basis for maintaining peace and stability in polar latitudes. The possible accession of these countries to NATO is unlikely to contribute to this goal," the ambassador said.

