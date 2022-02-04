IOC registers 21 Covid-19 cases at Beijing Olympics over past 24 hours

-
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday said it has registered 21 COVID-19 cases among the participants of the Beijing Winter Games who arrived over the past day, taking the total of cases in the Olympic bubble to 308.
"After confirmatory tests, 14 confirmed positive cases had been notified, seven of them are from athletes and team officials, and seven of them are from other stakeholders," the IOC said in a statement, as cited by Sputnik news agency.
The IOC added that among 71,081 PCR tests taken from the closed-loop, "seven confirmed positive cases had been notified, two of them are from athletes and team officials, and five of them are from other stakeholders."
As many as 1,344 Olympic-related arrivals entered China on Thursday, including 737 athletes and team officials and 607 other stakeholders.
According to IOC, all Olympic-related personnel and delegations are under closed-loop management, which means that they are completely separated from the outside society.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Olympic bubble has reached 308, according to the statement.
The Olympic Games will be held from February 4-20 and the Paralympic Games from March 4-13.
