Iran carries out second launch of homemade satellite carrier: Official

has successfully launched for the second time a domestically-developed hybrid-propellant carrier rocket into space, a Defense Ministry spokesman announced.

The three-stage carrier Zoljanah, which uses both solid and liquid fuel engines, could compete with its "most modern foreign counterparts", Xinhua news agency quoted spokesman Ahmad Hosseini as saying to the local media.

The carrier rocket is used for suborbital missions, he added, noting the third development phase of the launch vehicle has started.

On June 19, Hosseini said the Zoljanah carrier will be capable of putting "payloads weighing up to 220 kg into the orbit at an altitude of 500 km".

A third launch has been planned for the satellite carrier, according to the ministry spokesman.

The Defense Ministry launched the Zoljanah satellite carrier into space for the first time in February 2021, which was broadcast live on state TV.

The satellite carrier, 25.5 metres in length and about 52 tons in weight, utilizes a 1.5-meter diameter solid fuel engine with 74 tons of thrust.

All the launches are research-oriented, according to the Ministry.

--IANS

ksk/

