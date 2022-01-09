Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal

-
ALSO READ
Vienna talks to resume next week: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Vienna talks to continue after few days break: Iranian negotiator
'More flexibility' likely in next round of Vienna nuclear talks: Official
Israeli PM urges US to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately
Iran's proposals lead to pause in Vienna nuke talks, mounting uncertainty
-
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that the disputes, or so-called "open parenthesis", are decreasing in the ongoing Vienna talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.
Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Saturday at the end of meetings between representatives of Iran and other remaining parties to the deal before leaving the Coburg Hotel in Vienna, where the negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program are continuing, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Iranian negotiator also told reporters that the talks are moving forward and are advancing.
In the last two days, intensive talks aimed at reviving the Iranian nuclear pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, have been held at various levels and in different forms.
According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, mechanisms are on the table in the Vienna talks for the issue of guarantees for the full implementation of a possible deal, and there are discussions about the details of such mechanisms.
Another important issue is the verification of lifting sanctions in such a way that Iran can benefit from the removal of sanctions in an effective, practical and verifiable manner, it said.
Tasnim also reported that a checklist of US actions in the Vienna talks is being prepared.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU