Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said that the disputes, or so-called "open parenthesis", are decreasing in the ongoing talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Bagheri Kani made the remarks on Saturday at the end of meetings between representatives of and other remaining parties to the deal before leaving the Coburg Hotel in Vienna, where the negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program are continuing, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Iranian negotiator also told reporters that the talks are moving forward and are advancing.

In the last two days, intensive talks aimed at reviving the Iranian nuclear pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, have been held at various levels and in different forms.

According to Iran's Tasnim News Agency, mechanisms are on the table in the talks for the issue of guarantees for the full implementation of a possible deal, and there are discussions about the details of such mechanisms.

Another important issue is the verification of lifting sanctions in such a way that can benefit from the removal of sanctions in an effective, practical and verifiable manner, it said.

Tasnim also reported that a checklist of US actions in the talks is being prepared.

