Iran hard-liners burn US and Israeli flags in Tehran, slam Biden visit

-
ALSO READ
EU envoy held talks in Tehran amid hopes to restore nuclear agreement
Iran seeks creative ways to restore nuclear deal after Russian demand
US president Biden lands in Israel, jittery about Iran nuke programme
Satellite pics show Iran had another failed space launch West opposes
US contradictory behaviour preventing nuke talks from fruition: Iran
-
Dozens of Iranian hard-liners rallied on Saturday at a square in downtown Tehran, burning US and Israeli flags and denouncing President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East.
The small crowd also erupted in chants of Death to America" and Death to Israel", typical at anti-American rallies in Iran.
The demonstrators also protested against the normalisation of ties between Israel and several Arab nations that started under the previous US administration.
Biden said at a wider regional summit in Saudi Arabia on Saturday that the US would not walk away from Middle East's security and leave a vacuum that Russia, China or Iran could try and fill.
Separately, Iran announced on Saturday that it was imposing sanctions on 61 Americans, including Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state, and John Bolton, the former national security advisor, over their support for foreign-based dissident Iranian groups.
Iran has in recent years imposed several times such symbolic measures on Americans who Tehran says are acting against Iran.
In June, an Iranian court also ordered the US government to pay over USD 4 billion to the families of Iranian nuclear scientists who have been killed in targeted attacks in recent years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU