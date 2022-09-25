JUST IN
North Korea test-fired ballistic missile toward sea, says South Korea
Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, vows reaction

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani has expressed regret for the decision of the Ukrainian government to downgrade diplomatic relations with the Islamic republic

Iran | Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani has expressed regret for the decision of the Ukrainian government to downgrade diplomatic relations with the Islamic republic.

On Friday, Ukraine announced to downgrade ties with Iran and remove the Iranian ambassador's accreditation over what it called Tehran's "unfriendly" decision to supply Russia with drones "used against its forces and citizens," the Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported.

The decision of the Ukrainian government is based on "unconfirmed reports and caused by the creation of media hype by foreign parties," Kanani said on Saturday.

He advised Ukraine not to be influenced by third parties who seek to destroy the relations between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the Russia and Ukraine conflict, Iran has adopted the "clear policy of neutrality" and has declared its opposition to war and the need for a political settlement of disputes away from violence, he was quoted as saying.

Kanani emphasised that Iran will take proportionate action in response to the Ukrainian government's decision.

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 08:33 IST

