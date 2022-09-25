Iran regrets Ukraine's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties, vows reaction

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani has expressed regret for the decision of the Ukrainian government to downgrade diplomatic relations with the Islamic republic.

On Friday, announced to downgrade ties with and remove the Iranian ambassador's accreditation over what it called Tehran's "unfriendly" decision to supply Russia with drones "used against its forces and citizens," the Iranian Foreign Ministry website reported.

The decision of the Ukrainian government is based on "unconfirmed reports and caused by the creation of media hype by foreign parties," Kanani said on Saturday.

He advised not to be influenced by third parties who seek to destroy the relations between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the Russia and conflict, has adopted the "clear policy of neutrality" and has declared its opposition to war and the need for a political settlement of disputes away from violence, he was quoted as saying.

Kanani emphasised that will take proportionate action in response to the Ukrainian government's decision.

