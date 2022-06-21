US contradictory behaviour preventing nuke talks from fruition: Iran

-
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said the contradiction between US actions and words is preventing the Vienna talks from reviving a 2015 nuclear deal from fruition.
Qalibaf made the remarks in a Monday meeting with the Chairman of the Croatia-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Zlatko Hasanbegovic in Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.
He added that in a situation where oppressive and illegal sanctions are imposed on Iran, it is important that which countries stand together in difficult circumstances.
Qalibaf highlighted the necessity of facilitating relations between Iranian and Croatian traders and private sectors, and establishing friendly Iran-Croatia parliamentary ties can multiply the bilateral economic relations within a year.
Iran signed the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with the world powers in July 2015 accepting to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on Tehran.
However, former U.S President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran.
Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held in the Austrian capital between Iran and the remaining JCPOA parties to revive the deal.
