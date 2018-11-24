JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Russia a 'far greater threat' to UK than Islamic State: British army chief
Business Standard

Iran's Rouhani calls Israel a 'cancerous tumor' set up by western countries

Iran's leaders frequently condemn Israel and predict its demise, but Rouhani, a relative moderate, rarely employs such rhetoric

AP I PTI  |  Tehran 

Hassan Rouhani
Hassan Rouhani. Photo: Bloomberg

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called Israel a "cancerous tumour" established by Western countries to advance their interests in the Middle East.

Iran's leaders frequently condemn Israel and predict its demise, but Rouhani, a relative moderate, rarely employs such rhetoric.

Addressing an annual Islamic Unity Conference on Saturday, Rouhani said "one of the ominous results of World War II was the formation of a cancerous tumour in the region."

He went on to refer to Israel as a "fake regime" set up by Western countries.

Rouhani says the United States cultivates close ties with "regional Muslim nations" to protect Israel, an apparent reference to Iran's archrivals Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran supports militant groups like Hezbollah and Hamas that are pledged to Israel's destruction.
First Published: Sat, November 24 2018. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements