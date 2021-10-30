Iran slams new US sanctions as "completely contradictory behavior"

-
ALSO READ
US considering lifting sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei
Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
Talks 'intensify' on bringing United States back to Iran nuclear deal
Iran makes more 20% enriched uranium than watchdog reported
-
Iran slammed on Friday evening the latest U.S. sanctions against its entities as "completely contradictory behaviour".
"A government that talks about an intention of returning to the nuclear deal but continues (former U.S. President Donald) Trump's policy of sanctions is sending the message that it really is not reliable," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh said in remarks published on the Ministry's official website.
Successive U.S. administrations, he added, have shown their "incapacity" to understand Iran's realities, Xinhua news agency reported.
U.S. pressure will not inflict "the slightest damage" on the Iranian government's determination to defend the security and tranquillity of Iran's people, the Spokesman said.
Earlier on Friday, the United States imposed sanctions against companies and individuals related to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs.
"Iran's proliferation of UAVs across the region threatens international peace and stability. Iran and its proxy militants have used UAVs to attack U.S. forces, our partners, and international shipping," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo.
The new ban against Iran came after Iran's nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday that Tehran has agreed to resume the long-halted negotiations aimed at the revival of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), by the end of November.
The Trump administration pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in 2018 and reimposed old and new sanctions on Iran despite the fact that Tehran had been complying with the international accord.
In response, Iran has gradually dropped some of its commitments under the pact by increasing the stockpile and purity of its uranium enrichment and installing advanced centrifuges.
Six rounds of talks, with regard to a strict monitoring of Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions on Iran, were held in Austria's capital Vienna between April and July this year, but were interrupted by Iran's government transition.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU