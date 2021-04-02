Iran, world powers ready to welcome back US to nuclear deal

-
Iran and the major powers in the agreement to keep Tehran from developing nuclear weapons said Friday they are ready to welcome the return of the United States.
The chair of the group including the European Union, China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain an Iran said that the participants emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation," according to a statement after their virtual meeting, referring to the acronym for the accord the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
The group said they would resume further talks next week in Vienna, in order to clearly identify sanctions lifting and nuclear implementation measures.
The statement also said that the group's coordinator will also intensify separate contacts in Vienna with all participants of the nuclear agreement and the United States.
