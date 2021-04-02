Train partly derails in Taiwan, causing injuries, possibly deaths

-
ALSO READ
Taiwan terms incursion by Chinese warplanes 'unnecessary', 'thoughtless'
India's visa curbs for Chinese workers hurting Taiwan tech giants
Huge crowd joins LGBT Pride event in Taiwan, where Covid-19 is at bay
China's call that Taiwan isn't a country starts backfiring for Beijing
US dismisses China's war threat against Taiwan, reaffirms support to Taipei
-
An unknown number of passengers were injured and some possibly killed when a train partly derailed along Taiwan's east coast.
The accident occurred around 9 a.m. near the Toroko Gorge scenic area during a public holiday Friday.
Media reported 350 passengers were on board, four of whom were listed as in critical condition.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU