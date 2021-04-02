Train partly derails in Taiwan, causing injuries, possibly deaths

An unknown number of passengers were injured and some possibly killed when a train partly derailed along Taiwan's east coast.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. near the Toroko Gorge scenic area during a public holiday Friday.

Media reported 350 passengers were on board, four of whom were listed as in critical condition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)