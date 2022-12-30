JUST IN
India-Aus trade pact 'watershed moment' in bilateral ties, says PM Modi
Russia's export of mineral fertilisers may drop by 15% this year
The country will not default: Pakistan's finance minister Ishaq Dar assures
US immigrants generate 36% of nation's innovation, finds NBER study
Myanmar's exports up 15.09% in over 8 months of FY 22-23: Govt data
Nepal's power sector may lose competitive advantage to India's new policy
Pakistan to seek US help to secure $13 bn loans at Geneva meet for projects
India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister
China job prospects, incomes plunge to new lows amid economic slowdown
Uttar Pradesh Ministers to hold roadshows in 7 cities for upcoming GIS
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of beautiful game, dies at age of 82
icon-arrow-left
Russia fires around 120 missiles over Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv
Business Standard

Iranian govt replaces central bank governor amid currency's value drop

The move was widely seen as Iran's latest effort to contain the accelerated fall of its currency's value against major foreign currencies in the past weeks

Topics
Iran | central bank governor | Currency

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iran
Photo: Bloomberg

The Iranian government has appointed Mohammad Reza Farzin as the new governor of the Central Bank of Iran to replace Ali Salehabadi, whose resignation was accepted by the cabinet.

The move was widely seen as Iran's latest effort to contain the accelerated fall of its currency's value against major foreign currencies in the past weeks. The US dollar was sold for 430,000 Iranian rials on Thursday, hitting another historic high.

Farzin, 57, has served as the CEO of Bank Melli, Iran's largest lender, for the past 16 months, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ever since the 2018 US withdrawal from the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the reimposition of US sanctions against Tehran, the rial has suffered sharp declines against foreign currencies. Prior to the US pullout, the dollar was traded for about 35,000 rials.

The recent fluctuations in Iran's foreign currency market are believed to be caused by the protests, uncertainty over the future of the JCPOA revival talks, and fresh sanctions on Tehran imposed by Western countries.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 07:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.