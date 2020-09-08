Iraq's health ministry allows easing of coronavirus restrictions

Iraqi health authorities have decided to ease the restrictions imposed across the country to contain the spread of the novel

In a statement on Monday, a statement by Iraqi Higher Committee for Health and National Safety headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said that it has decided to reopen the country's borders exclusively for the commercial movement amid precaution, reports Xinhua news agency.

It also decided to reopen restaurants and tourist facilities of five-star hotels, as well as lifting ae ban on sporting activities and events but without an audience, according to the statement.

In addition, the committee decided to permit up to 50 per cent of the workforce in government institutions after it had permitted 25 per cent last month, it added.

On Monday, the Health Ministry reported 4,314 new Covid-19 cases, which took the overall caseload to 264,684, with 7,589 deaths and 202,859 recoveries.

has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first case appeared in the country.

