Iraq sees rebound in Covid-19 infections as nation records 4,819 cases

is witnessing a noticeable rebound in the Covid-19 infections as the country's Health Ministry reported 4,819 new cases, the highest daily hike since February 8.

The newly registered cases raised the nationwide caseload to 2,369,272, while the death toll from the virus rose by two to 25,249, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the ministry.

The Iraqi health authority warned recently against a new wave of Covid-19 infections, citing high vaccine hesitancy and lack of public attention to preventive measures.

has been pushing forward its vaccination drive since the drug authority approved vaccines in January 2021.

The ministry also confirmed 39 new cases of cholera, bringing the total infections in the latest cholera outbreak to 208. The ministry urged citizens to follow health instructions, pay attention to personal hygiene, and drink only sterilised water.

On June 19, the ministry reported the first 13 cases of cholera.

