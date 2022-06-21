Iraq declares new Covid wave as 515 fresh infections reported in 24 hrs

-
ALSO READ
17 states elected into UN Economic and Social Council for 3-yr term
Syria calls on UN to interfere to stop 'systematic' Israeli strikes
Papua New Guinea stuck by 5.0 magnitude earthquake, no casualty reported
Reduce import duty on coffee, Papua New Guinea to urge India
India reports 2,380 new coronavirus infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours
-
Iraq's Health Ministry declared a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 515 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.
"There is a noticeable increase in the positive cases during the past few days, as well as an increase in the number of infected people in hospitals, which means that Iraq has entered a new pandemic wave," the Ministry said in a statement.
It said that the resurgence of infections is an inevitable result of many people not receiving Covid-19 vaccines despite their availability in all health centre in Baghdad and other provinces, as well as the non-adherence to health-protective measures, reports Xinhua news agency.
The Ministry called for speedier vaccination and returning to individual and societal protective measures.
The new infections have raised the nationwide caseload to 2,332,692, while the death toll stood at 25,229.
A total of 18,691,060 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of the disease in early 2020, with 6,317 done in the last 24 hours.
A total of 14,420 people were vaccinated in the same period, bringing the total number of doses administered to 10,797,872, according to the Ministry.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU