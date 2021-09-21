Islamic State not capable of posing threat to Afghanistan, says Taliban

-
The Taliban on Monday said that it can restrain Islamic State (Daesh) in Afghanistan and they are not capable of posing a threat to the country.
Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid speaking to Tolo News said, "Daesh is not a threat, because the thought of Daesh is a hated thought among the people. No one supports them. Second, our combat against Daesh was effective in the past and we know how to neutralize their techniques."
Considering the last attacks in Nangarhar and Kabul, some political analysts said that the group seems to be present in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Mujahid said two groups have been arrested in relation to the last incidents in Nangarhar province, reported Tolo News.
Daesh claimed responsibility for several attacks in Kabul and Nangarhar province over the last month. Videos in which Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks were posted by Amaq News Agency, an outlet with links to Daesh, reported Tolo News.
The US, NATO and others in the international community continually cite concerns over Al Qaeda and Daesh activity in Afghanistan, but the Taliban have pledged to not allow for any insurgent group to operate from Afghanistan and threaten other countries.
Nangarhar province witnessed an explosion on Sunday evening in which a child was killed and two people, including a Taliban forces member, were injured in the province.
In Kabul, on Saturday there was a blast that wounded two people, and two other explosions on Saturday targeted a Taliban vehicle in Nangarhar, in which around 20 people were wounded.
Daesh claimed responsibility for these attacks, reported Tolo News.
