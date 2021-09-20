Pak Oppn protests price hike, unemployment; calls for PM's resignation

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
Oppn party PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for rising inflation in Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto slams Imran Khan govt for shifting inflation blame on IMF
Imran Khan govt under fire for 'failing to control' Pakistan food prices
Pakistan PM faces criticism for his remarks over foreign service officers
-
Opposition parties in Pakistan have protested against the Imran Khan-led government over the various issues that people are facing in the country, including price hike, inflation, corruption and unemployment.
In separate protest rallies, the Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam- Fazl raised voices against price hike across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked Prime Minister to either control inflation, corruption and joblessness immediately or step down, reported Dawn.
In Peshawar, the ANP rally was addressed by Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and former minister Syed Aqil Shah outside the Peshawar Press Club, while JUI-F workers led by Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and Khalid Waqar Chamkani took out a procession from Madni Masjid in Namak Mandi and held a public meeting at Khyber Bazaar, as per local media.
According to Dawn, a score of people, holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against price hike, participated in the protest demonstrations.
The ANP leaders said that the growing prices of daily use essential commodities and petroleum products and frequent increase in the tariff of power and gas had proved that economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had totally failed.
They said that during its three years in power, the PTI government did not provide any relief to the poverty-hit masses rather further made lives of the jobless and low-income people miserable.
They said that there was need to control prices of essential commodities on emergency basis otherwise Imran Khan had no right to remain on the PM's seat.
Furthermore, they said that the price-hike of utilities and imposition of more taxes, particularly in power bills, would directly affect every citizen. The rulers had created an uncertain situation in the country as they badly failed to fulfil their election manifesto which included provision of financial relief to all citizens and five million houses and creation of 10 million jobs, the protesters added.
Recalling Imran Khan's tall promises for removing the poverty in the country, the JUI-F leaders said that he could not fulfil his promises rather further added to problems of the common people.
Criticising the government for increase in prices of petroleum products, electricity, natural gas and different kitchen items, the JUI leaders said that the people were ready to come on to the streets for sending the government packing as early as possible.
Chanting slogans against the government, the protestors also demanded reinstatement of the thousands of employees who were recently sacked from different public sector departments.
In Charsadda, the protestors led by ANP provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour, party district president MPA Shakeel Bashir Umarzai and others said that the 'selected rulers' had miserably failed to run the government affairs.
Addressing the party workers, they said that Imran Khan had deceived the voters with hollow slogans of 'change'.
Rallies and demonstrations were also held in Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Bajaur, Dera Ismail Khan and other districts against the record price hike and unemployment in the country, with protesters asking the government to provide them immediate relief or step down, according to Dawn.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU