Israel carries out missile strikes on Syria's Aleppo international airport

-
ALSO READ
Syria calls on UN to interfere to stop 'systematic' Israeli strikes
Amid Russia-Ukraine war, French FM says Mariupol is the new Aleppo
Ready to confront any Turkish attack: Syrian Army on to recent shelling
Turkish President Erdogan threatens new military operation in Syria
Airstrikes in eastern Syria intended to send message to Iran, says US
-
Israel launched a missile attack on Wednesday targeting the airport in the Syrian city of Aleppo, Syrian state media said, citing a military source.
The Syrian government did not report any casualties.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition war monitor, said in a statement that Israel fired four missiles targeting a runway at the Aleppo International Airport and warehouses surrounding it. The group claimed that the warehouses likely contained a shipment of Iranian rockets.
Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over recent past years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. The Israeli military declined to comment on the airstrike targeting Aleppo's airport.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.
On Sunday, Israel launched an airstrike targeting a military facility in western Syrian. Satellite imagery showed widespread destruction in the depot which the opposition war-monitor said stored hundreds of middle-range missiles for Iran-backed fighters.
In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU