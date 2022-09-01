Jaishankar praises UAE's strong support for Indian community, yoga

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the United Arab of Emirates and appreciated his strong support for the Indian community, yoga activities, cricket and cultural cooperation.
Jaishankar arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for a three-day visit to co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and the third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC).
"Delighted to meet HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence. Appreciated his strong support for the Indian community, our yoga activities, cricket and cultural cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.
The External Affairs Minister was received by Abdullah Muhammad Al-Balooki, acting assistant undersecretary for MOFAIC yesterday.
"Hon. EAM @DrSJaishankar arrives in the UAE! Received by HE Abdulla Mohammed Al Balooki, Asst. Undersecretary @MoFAICUAE, at Dubai, along with Amb @sunjaysudhir & Dr. Aman Puri," The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted.
Jaishankar also toured the under-construction BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and laid a brick in its intricate architecture.
"On Ganesh Chaturthi, blessed to visit the @BAPS Hindu temple under construction in Abu Dhabi. Glad to see the rapid progress and deeply appreciate the devotion of all involved. Met the BAPS team, community supporters and devotees and workers at the site," he said in the tweet.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, these meetings of Jaishankar will provide an opportunity for both the Ministers to review the entire spectrum of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UAE and regional and global developments.
There has been regular exchange of high level interaction between India and UAE in 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to Abu Dhabi on June 28 and met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Prior to that, both leaders had also held a virtual summit on February 18 during which India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed and a vision statement adopted. Both leaders also participated in the I2U2 Summit held virtually on July 14, as per MEA.
Both India and UAE are committed to moving forward in their partnership in diverse areas, including trade, investment, conventional and renewable energy, food security, health, skill development, education, culture, defence, space, consular issues and people-to-people ties.
