Israel coronavirus update: 1,942 new Covid cases reported; tally at 118,538

The total number of Covid-19 cases in reached 118,538 on Tuesday, with 1,942 new cases, the state's Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the virus climbed by 18 to 957, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 437 to 414, out of 860 patients currently hospitalised, Xinhua reported citing the Ministry.

The tally of recoveries surged to 96,214 with 1,205 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 21,367, it added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's largest workers' union Histadrut threatened to go on general strike due to the Ministry of Finance's plan to reduce wages in the public sector amid the crisis.

The union announced a labour dispute, meaning that after two weeks it can legally launch a nationwide general strike that will shut down the Israeli economy.

