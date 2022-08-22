Israel postpones plan to allow flights from Ramon airport for Palestinians

-
ALSO READ
Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank: Medics
Clashes erupt at a holy site in Jerusalem, 117 Palestinians injured
Al-Aqsa mosque clashes: US urges Israel, Palestinians to exercise restraint
Palestinian Prez in talks with Blinken urges to end Israeli occupation
Israelis, Palestinians clash over Jewish nationalists' march in Jerusalem
-
Israel has announced that a recent plan to allow flights for Palestinians from the southern Ramon airport was postponed to an unknown date.
"When a new date is confirmed, we will update the media and the public," Israel Airports Authority spokesman Ofer Lefler said in a statement on Sunday.
His announcement came a day before the first such flight was scheduled to depart, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Airport Authority said earlier in August that starting August 22, the Ramon Airport in the Negev desert, near the resort city of Eilat, would allow Palestinian passengers from the occupied West Bank to fly to Turkish cities of Istanbul and Antalya through flights operated by Turkish carriers.
The Palestinian Authority has publicly rejected the plan, saying the move has not been coordinated with the Palestinians and bypasses the Palestinians' right to an independent airport, local newspaper Jerusalem Post reported.
Currently, the only outbound route for Palestinians in the West Bank is through Jordan.
Ramon airport was opened in January 2019, with the first international flight landing there two months later. It has been struggling with a decrease in passengers since the Covid-19 pandemic.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU