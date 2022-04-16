Al-Aqsa mosque clashes: US urges Israel, Palestinians to exercise restraint

-
ALSO READ
Clashes erupt at a holy site in Jerusalem, 117 Palestinians injured
India will support resumption of Israel-Palestine negotiations: Tirumurti
Over 200 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank
Clashes erupt at Jerusalem holy site during Ramadan, 152 Palestinians hurt
Israeli forces kill Palestinian man during clashes in West Bank's Nablus
-
After clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on early Friday morning, the US called on all sides to exercise restraint and urged both sides to cooperate to lower tensions.
"The United States is deeply concerned by the violence in Jerusalem today on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. We call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid provocative actions and rhetoric, and preserve the historic status quo on the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount. We urge Palestinian and Israeli officials to work cooperatively to lower tensions and ensure the safety of everyone," the US State Department said in its statement.
The State Department said that the US is closely following developments and will continue to be in close contact with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials to seek to deescalate tensions.
Notably, Clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Temple Mount early Friday morning, as spiking tensions, threats of terror and the observance of major holidays all converge around the flashpoint holy site.
Over 150 were injured in the clashes and the director of the mosque said some 400 Palestinians were detained. This Friday is the second during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the first night of Judaism's week-long Passover holiday, and Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
At the same time, a series of deadly terror attacks in Israel in recent weeks has killed 14 and left Israel reeling. The attacks have prompted countermeasures from Israeli security forces across the West Bank, including arrests that have spilled into violence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU