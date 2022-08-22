Jaishankar unveils Gandhi's bust in Paraguay, calls it solidarity statement

-
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his first ever official visit to South America, unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Paraguay on Sunday and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city.
"Appreciate Asuncion Municipality's decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city. This is a statement of solidarity that was so strongly expressed during the Covid pandemic," Jaishankar tweeted on Twitter.
Moreover, the External Affairs Minister also visited the historic Casa de la Independencia from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago.
Taking to Twitter, the EAM said, "Visited the historic Casa de la Independencia, from where Paraguay's Independence movement started more than two centuries ago. A fitting testament to our common struggle and our growing relationship," as he hailed the ties between the two countries.
The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27. During his visit, in addition to bilateral engagements with his counterparts, External Affairs Minister will call on the top leadership in all three countries.
In Paraguay, EAM will also inaugurate the premises of the newly opened Indian Embassy which started functioning in January 2022.
Jaishankar on Friday met with the Ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries in New Delhi ahead of his visit to the region.
The Minister expressed gratitude to host the Ambassadors of LAC countries and was positive about the potential for growing cooperation between India and the South American and Caribbean countries and thanked the Ambassadors for their perspectives and insights into strengthening mutual relations and cooperation.
