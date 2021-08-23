Israel to retaliate any attacks from Gaza: PM Naftali Bennett

-
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that his country will retaliate against attacks from the Gaza Strip.
His remarks on Sunday came a day after an Israeli soldier was injured during clashes with Palestinians near the Gaza border, reports Xinhua news agency.
Addressing his weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett said that Israel "will settle the score with those who harm our soldiers and civilians".
Referring to a possible escalation with Gaza's Hamas rulers, Bennett said the military is "ready for any scenario".
Overnight, the Israeli air force carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that war jets struck four weapons manufacturing and storage sites belonging to the Hamas.
Hundreds of Palestinians participated in the demonstration on August 21, which was organised by the Hamas in order to protest the Israeli blockade on Gaza.
Some of the demonstrators approached the fence, torched tires and hurled stones and explosives toward the Israeli soldiers.
According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 24 Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire.
According to the Israeli military, a Border Police officer was shot and critically wounded.
The violence came amid Egyptian-brokered efforts to achieve a long-term ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
A fragile ceasefire in May halted the most recent war between Israel and Hamas after the 11-day fighting that claimed the lives of 260 Palestinians and 13 Israelis.
